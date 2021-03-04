Teravainen (concussion) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play in Thursday's game versus the Red Wings, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Teravainen appears to be back in action for the first time since Feb. 19. The 26-year-old will draw into the top six as he aims to pick up where he left off. Prior to this injury, Teravainen contributed two goals and seven helpers through 12 games.