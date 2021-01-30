Teravainen (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Saturday's game against the Stars, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.

Teravainen cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday. Given that he was away from the team for 10 days, his conditioning may need time to ramp up before re-entering the lineup. In turn, Brock McGinn and Martin Necas are slated to remain in the top six.

