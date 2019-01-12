Teravainen picked up two assists in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

The Hurricanes' top line of Sebastian Aho, Micheal Ferland and Teravainen accounted for three of the team's goals, helping to boost the latter's totals on the season to 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) in 45 games. The 24-year-old is best deployed as a DFS tournament play right now when his price is right -- over his last 12 games, Teravainen has four multi-point efforts that add up to 11 points (four goals and seven helpers) surrounded by eight scoreless nights.