Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Slides assist
Teravainen notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
Teravainen had the secondary helper on Sebastian Aho's first tally in the third period, which would stand as the game-winner. In 54 games, Teravainen has 52 points (11 scores, 41 helpers), 144 shots and a plus-19 rating. He'll have a tough time getting to 20 goals in 2019-20, but he's on pace for his best offensive season nonetheless.
