Teravainen recorded an assist in Friday's come-from-behind, overtime win against the Sharks.

Teravainen has been quite consistent scoring-wise since coming off the injured list at the start of December. He has 15 points in 24 games over that span, with nine of those points coming in the last 11 games. Teravainen continues to skate on the Canes' first line alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, making him a terrific fantasy choice for your weekly lineups.