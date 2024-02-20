Teravainen recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Teravainen remains confined to the fourth line, but he's picked up a point in two of the last three games. The winger has 36 points through 55 outings this season, one point shy of matching his total from 68 contests a year ago. He's added 102 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 2023-24, though it'll be tough to trust him in standard fantasy formats until he gets back into a top-six role.