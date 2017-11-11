Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Snatches two helpers
Teravainen assisted on both of Jordan Staal's goals in Friday's 3-1 road win over the Blue Jackets.
This counts as the third multi-point outing of the season for Teravainen, who's lauded for his versatility and proficiency as a playmaker. However, despite that he's logging over three minutes per game on the man advantage, the Finn has added just one goal in that special teams situation after earning 15 power-play points last season. We still maintain that he's too talented to be bogged down for long in any given category.
