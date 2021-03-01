Teravainen (concussion) has started skating but won't play in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Teravainen is making progress, but he didn't travel with the team, meaning he won't play in Tuesday's road clash against the Predators, either. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't provide a timeline for the 26-year-old's return. Jesper Fast is expected to stay on the first line until Teravainen returns.