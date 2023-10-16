Teravainen scored two goals on three shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.

Teravainen tallied at even strength in the second period and added a power-play marker in the third. The winger, well known as a playmaker earlier in his career, has four goals on five shots through his first three contests this season. It's good to see Teravainen healthy and productive, but this pace won't last, though he should be able to put up solid offense in a top-six role.