Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Stays hot versus Canucks
Teravainen notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.
Teravainen has six points in his last three games. He also added one of the Hurricanes' two shootout tallies Sunday. The Finn is up to 51 points (19 on the power play), 141 shots and a plus-16 rating in 52 appearances this season. Teravainen's near point-per-game pace makes him an easy activation for fantasy owners.
