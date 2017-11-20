Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Stays red-hot with three-point night
Teravainen netted a pair of goals and added an assist in Sunday's win over the Islanders.
Teravainen is tearing it up right now, riding a four-game point streak in which he's compiled five goals and five assists. The 23-year-old has really taken a step forward in his second year with the Hurricanes, playing on the top line and first power-play unit. He's been credited with 10 shots on goal over his last two outings and is sporting a tidy plus-7 rating, making him an all-around fantasy stud. The former Blackhawk is shining in a prominent role with Carolina and can be rolled out with confidence right now.
