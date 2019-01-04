Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Stealthy producer for Carolina
Teravainen scored a power-play goal to complement a 5-on-5 assist in Thursday's 5-3 road win over the Flyers.
Teravainen has taken a back seat to linemate Sebastian Aho in terms of fantasy prominence, but look past his enigmatic ways and you'll see that the former has eight multi-point games as part of the 2018-19 campaign. Specifically, Teravainen has amassed nine goals and 22 assists through 39 contests.
