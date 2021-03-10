Teravainen has yet to resume skating and is "still a ways away" from returning, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Teravainen will need to resume skating and then return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, so his return doesn't appear to be imminent. He'll miss Thursday's game against Nashville at a minimum, but beyond then it's hard to tell when he might be ready to play. The 26-year-old Finn has dealt with multiple injuries this season, but he's been productive when healthy, picking up nine points in 13 games.