Teravainen (hand) is still practicing in a non-contact jersey Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Teravainen suffered a broken hand in Game 2 of the opening round versus the Islanders. He has practiced during the last week, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said earlier in the week that he is "a long way away" from returning to action. Teravainen was pointless in two playoff games. He had 12 goals and 37 points in 68 regular-season games.