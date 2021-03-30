Teravainen (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks.

Teravainen has been skating on his own of late, but he has yet to return to practice with his teammates, a step he'll need to take before getting the green light to rejoin the lineup. The 26-year-old forward, who's picked up nine points in 13 games this season, has been sidelined for nearly a month with his upper-body issue.