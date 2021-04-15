Teravainen (concussion) remains unavailable, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Teravainen has been sidelined for six weeks with concussion symptoms and remains without a timetable for his return. The 26-year-old forward will need to return to practice before rejoining the Hurricanes' lineup, so check back for an update on his status once that occurs. Teravainen has picked up nine points in 13 games this campaign.
