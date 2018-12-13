Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Struggling in December
Teravainen was held pointless in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs, marking the sixth time in the past seven games he has been held off the scoresheet.
Expectations were high for Teravainen coming into this season following his career-high 64-point campaign last year. However, given that the Canes are still not one of the league's powerhouse teams (their 2.45 goals per game rank them 29th out of 31 teams), as good as Teravainen is, he just doesn't have the supporting cast to maintain those career numbers. He's currently on pace to crack the 50-point mark, but even that will be a challenge if he doesn't get back on track soon.
