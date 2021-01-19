Teravainen left Monday's win over the Predators due to an undisclosed injury, Brett Finger of Canes Country reports.
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour simply stated that Teravainen "tweaked something." The Hurricanes' next scheduled game is against the Panthers on Thursday, and updates on Teravainen's condition may be scarce because of the COVID-19 situation that halted team activities and postponed Tuesday's rematch against the Preds.
