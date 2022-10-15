Teravainen recorded an assist and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.
Teravainen helped out on Sebastian Aho's go-ahead goal late in the third period. It's been a solid start to the year for Teravainen -- in addition to his assist, he has six shots on net and a plus-2 rating in two contests. The 28-year-old will enjoy his best production alongside Aho on the top line, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour hasn't hesitated in the past to shuffle things up if the Hurricanes' offense goes stale.
