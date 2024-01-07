Teravainen recorded a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss against the Blues.

Teravainen scored his 14th goal of the season on the power play on his only shot on net. This tied up the score in the first period but the Hurricanes could not solve Jordan Binnington for the rest of the game until eventually losing in a shootout. This was a relief for Teravainen and the Hurricanes as he was on a five-game goal drought and did not see any power-play time on Friday against the Capitals. He did continue on the first line with Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho and had 19:13 minutes of ice time so it is a good sign that Rod Brind'Amour has not decided to demote him yet.