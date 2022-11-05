Teravainen recorded a pair of assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Teravainen set up the first and last goals of Sebastian Aho's hat trick in the win. While the Hurricanes' offense has been dynamic this year, Teravainen has largely been excluded from the fun. This was his first multi-point effort of the season, and he's managed just five assists with no goals in 11 outings. It's not unusual to see him working as a playmaker, but he's too talented to stay quiet for long, especially given his role on the team.