Teravainen suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game and will miss the rest of the contest.

Teravainen had a plus-2 rating and two shots in 14:41 of ice time before he exited the game. He finished the regular season with 12 goals and 37 points in 68 outings. If he's not available for Game 3 on Friday, then Jesse Puljujarvi might draw into the lineup.