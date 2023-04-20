Teravainen suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game and will miss the rest of the contest.
Teravainen had a plus-2 rating and two shots in 14:41 of ice time before he exited the game. He finished the regular season with 12 goals and 37 points in 68 outings. If he's not available for Game 3 on Friday, then Jesse Puljujarvi might draw into the lineup.
