Teravainen scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The Finn worked with countryman Sebastian Aho as they each assisted each other's rallies. Teravainen is on a roll with three goals and eight helpers over his last nine outings. For the season, the 25-year-old has 54 points (12 scores, 42 assists), 145 shots and a plus-19 rating through 55 games.