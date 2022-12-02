Teravainen (upper body) was removed from the injured reserve list Friday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Teravainen's availability for Saturday's game against Los Angeles still hasn't been determined, but the Hurricanes' decision to activate him strongly suggests that his return is imminent. The 28-year-old forward hasn't played since Nov. 10 because of the injury. He has no goals and seven assists in 14 games this season.
