Teravainen scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Teravainen converted on a pass from Seth Jarvis to put the Hurricanes ahead for good midway through the second period. Through five games in the second round, Teravainen has two goals and two assists. The 27-year-old has been steady throughout the playoffs with four goals, seven helpers, 29 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 12 appearances.