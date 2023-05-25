Teravainen supplied a goal in Carolina's 4-3 loss to Florida in Game 4 on Wednesday.

That defeat eliminated the Hurricanes from the playoffs. Teravainen wasn't a significant factor in Carolina's postseason run, with Wednesday's marker being his first goal and first point of the 2023 playoffs. That's largely because Teravainen suffered a broken hand April 19 and underwent surgery, so he was able to participate in just six postseason contests. During the 2022-23 regular season, the 28-year-old had 12 goals and 37 points in 68 outings.