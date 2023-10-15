Teravainen scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.

Teravainen has a goal in each of the first two contests of the season. He's added two shots on goal, a plus-1 rating and three hits. The 29-year-old has been on the second line at even strength, while Michael Bunting has seen first-line usage. Teravainen had a down year in 2022-23 with 12 goals and 37 points in 68 appearances, but his strong start so far suggests a bounce-back campaign could be possible. He's also scored a shorthanded goal in five of the last six seasons.