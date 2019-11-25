Teravainen scored a short-handed, empty-net goal and added an assist in Sunday's 2-0 defeat of the Red Wings. He also had a team-leading six shots on goal and was plus-2.

Teravainen has notched at least two points in three straight games, totaling two goals and seven points. He set up Sebastian Aho's game-winner midway through the second period and iced the game with his empty-netter with 1:13 remaining. The 25-year-old now has seven goals and 26 points through 24 games, putting last year's totals of 21 and 76 well within reach.