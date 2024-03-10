Teravainen scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

After helping to set up a tally by Martin Necas in the first period, Teravainen was at the heart of a wild finish that saw Carolina score two empty-net goals in the final 71 seconds to answer a strike by Timo Meier at 6-on-5. Teravainen extended his point streak to six games in the process, and in 15 games since the All-Star break the 29-year-old has racked up four goals and 15 points.