Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Thrives on power play in win
Teravainen scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
The 24-year-old continues to add to his career-best campaign, both overall (20 goals, 72 points in 78 games) and with the man advantage (eight goals, 23 points). Teravainen has two goals and 11 points in the last 11 contests as the 'Canes try to lock up a playoff spot for the first time since 2008-09.
