Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Tops 50 points
Teravainen's two third-period goals salted away a 4-1 victory over Ottawa on Tuesday and put him at 51 points for the season.
That's now 11 points in eight games, and it is clear things are working nicely for Teravainen at the moment. He was a 64-point scorer last year, and it looks like this year's numbers will be even better.
