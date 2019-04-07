Teravainen potted a goal and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Flyers.

Teravainen's goal gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead in the first period, but the Flyers crept back into the game and tied it in the second. So the 24-year-old dished out an assist on Jordan Staal's game-winner. Teravainen had an outstanding season with 21 goals and a career-high 76 points while playing all 82 games, and he'll look to carry this success into his first postseason with Carolina.