Teravainen notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

After a five-game point drought coming out of the Christmas break, Teravainen has bounced back with a goal and three points in the last two contests. The 29-year-old's 14 goals in 41 games this season has him on pace to set a new career high, but his overall offensive production is down with only 24 points in total.