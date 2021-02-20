Teravainen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Both his helpers came in the third period as Carolina scored three straight goals to break open a 2-2 tie. Teravainen took a while to find his form after the Canes' long layoff, going nearly a month without a point, but the 26-year-old now has two goals and seven points in the last four games as he tried to make up for lost time.
