Teravainen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Both his helpers came in the third period as Carolina scored three straight goals to break open a 2-2 tie. Teravainen took a while to find his form after the Canes' long layoff, going nearly a month without a point, but the 26-year-old now has two goals and seven points in the last four games as he tried to make up for lost time.