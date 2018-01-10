Teravainen produced a pair of assists -- including one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

Teravainen extended his point streak to four games, and has two goals and four assists over that span. The Finnish 23-year-old is already just seven points shy of last season's 42 with 40 games left. He won't be unheralded in fantasy circles much longer.

