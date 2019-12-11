Teravainen collected two assists and two shots with two PIM in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

That's five assists in the last two games for Teravainen. The 25-year-old is enjoying yet another solid season, producing seven goals and 24 assists through 31 games. He has increased his point totals in each of his first five NHL seasons and will make it six in a row if he can maintain his current point-per-game pace.