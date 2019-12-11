Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two more helpers
Teravainen collected two assists and two shots with two PIM in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.
That's five assists in the last two games for Teravainen. The 25-year-old is enjoying yet another solid season, producing seven goals and 24 assists through 31 games. He has increased his point totals in each of his first five NHL seasons and will make it six in a row if he can maintain his current point-per-game pace.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Hattie of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Third straight multi-point effort•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Setup man in win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Provides early lead in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Repeating last year's scoring•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Keeps rolling•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.