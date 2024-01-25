Teravainen had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.

After being held scoreless for three straight games, Teravainen opened the scoring on the power-play, firing the biscuit past Linus Ullmark for his 15th of the year to give Carolina a 2-0 lead. He followed that up with a primary assist that led to a breakaway on the game-winning goal by Jordan Martinook. Teravainen also added three hits with an even rating. The 29-year old winger is on pace to score close to 30 goals but has struggled up to produce assists, managing only 12 so far on the season.