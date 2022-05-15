Teravainen had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 series-clinching victory over the Bruins on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series.
He gave the Canes a 1-0 lead from the top of the crease with just over a minute left in the first period. He then made a beauty pass to Max Domi midway through the second that Max Domi one-timed past Jeremy Swayman for a 3-1 lead. Teravainen finished the first round with seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games.
