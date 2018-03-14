Teravainen scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, while adding five shots, one hit and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

The 23-year-old continues to pad the totals on a breakout season, and Teravainen now has a career-high 20 power-play points (four goals, 16 assists) in addition to personal bests in goals (20) and points (56). The 'Canes are going nowhere in 2017-18, but the performance of some of their younger players like Teravainen is providing a little hope for the future,