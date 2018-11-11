Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two points in loss to Wings
Teravainen a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
Teravainen's recent four-game mini-slump now appears to be a thing of the past as he recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season, giving him 13 points in 17 games. If he keeps up his current pace, he will easily blow past the career-high 41 points he posted last season. The Canes are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL (2.53 goals per game, 26th in the league), but Teravainen is definitely worth owning for fantasy purposes, despite the team's overall offensive struggles. Don't overlook him when filling out your lineups on any given night.
More News
