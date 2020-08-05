Teravainen scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Teravainen made sure the Rangers' 1-0 lead in the second period didn't last long, scoring just 3:06 after Chris Kreider to tie the game. Teravainen then added a helper on Sebastian Aho's shorthanded, empty-net tally to secure the win. The 25-year-old Teravainen had a goal, two assists and a plus-5 rating in the three-game sweep.