Teravainen (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Thursday's game against the Lightning, Fox Sports Florida reports.
Teravainen, Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Martinook, Warren Foegele and Jesper Fast will all miss Thursday's game. Their next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Stars if they clear the NHL's COVID-19 protocol in time.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Added to protocol list•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Suffers injury Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Seven shots in season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Finds net in third period•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores key PPG•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two points in win•