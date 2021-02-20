Teravainen (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
It's unclear when Teravainen suffered this injury, and there's no clear timeline for his return. Teravainen has picked up nine points through 12 games this year. Steven Lorentz will enter the lineup as a result of Teravainen's absence.
