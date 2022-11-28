Teravainen (upper body) will travel with the Hurricanes on the team's upcoming road trip, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen, who has been out since Nov. 10, took part in Monday's practice wearing a non-contact jersey. Coach Rod Brind'Amour isn't sure if the 28-year-old forward will be able to return during the trip.
