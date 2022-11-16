Teravainen (upper body) isn't close to returning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Wednesday.

If there's a silver lining, it's that Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour specified that Teravainen's upper-body injury isn't a concussion. Teravainen hasn't played since Nov. 10, but he's expected to slot into a top-six role once he's healthy. He has seven assists in 14 games this season.