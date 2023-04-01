Teravainen (illness) won't play Saturday against Montreal.
Teravainen will miss a second straight contest after it was initially believed that he would be ready to return Saturday. Paul Stastny, who was projected to be a healthy scratch, will replace him in the lineup. Teravainen has 12 goals, 36 points and 134 shots on net in 63 contests this campaign.
