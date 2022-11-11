Teravainen (upper body) won't travel with the Hurricanes for Saturday's game in Colorado, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

The Hurricanes will then play in Chicago on Monday. It's possible Teravainen will rejoin the team before Monday's contest, but it wouldn't be surprising if he misses that game as well. Teravainen was injured during Thursday's 7-2 win over Edmonton. He has seven assists in 14 games this season. His absence might lead to Jesper Fast serving in a top-six role Saturday.