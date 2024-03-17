Teravainen (upper body) won't be available Sunday against Ottawa, according to Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
Teravainen will miss his second straight contest. His next chance to play will be Tuesday versus the Islanders. Teravainen has generated 21 goals, 47 points and 124 shots on net in 66 contests this campaign.
