Teravainen (upper body) is set to miss out versus the Flyers on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Teravainen may still be an option against the Capitals on Friday even with the quick turnaround. It will be the 29-year-old Finn's fourth straight game on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, Teravainen was on a heater with four goals and seven assists, including two power-play points, in his last nine outings.