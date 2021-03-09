Teravainen (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen will miss a second straight contest and the Hurricanes have yet to release an expected timetable for his return. The 26-year-old forward has been limited to just 13 games this season due to several injuries, picking up two goals and nine points over that span.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Not playing Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Starts skating•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Diagnosed with concussion•